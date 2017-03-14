Most Fuel Efficient Cars of 2017 – Without a Plug

.

2017 sets another high point for fuel efficiency with a bumper crop of hybrids, turbo-diesels, and small-displacement vehicles that will knock your socks off. Not only do these highly efficient cars deliver great gas mileage, many are exceptionally rewarding to drive and stylish to boot.

While the brand new Hyundai Ioniq swipes the top spot from the Toyota Prius, the Kia Niro, Honda Accord Hybrid, and Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid are roomy and packed with creature comforts.

Here’s our list of the Top Fifty Cars of 2017 with Great MPGs (without a plug) …

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Blue

1.6-liter / 4-cylinder

Automatic (six-speed)

Regular Gasoline

58 MPG combined

57 city / 59 highway

2017 Toyota Prius Eco

1.8-liter / 4-cylinder

CVT Automatic

Regular Gasoline

56 MPG combined

58 city / 53 highway

2017 Hyundai Ioniq

1.6-liter / 4-cylinder

Automatic (six-speed)

Regular Gasoline

55 MPG combined

55 city / 54 highway

2017 Toyota Prius

1.8-liter / 4-cylinder

CVT Automatic

Regular Gasoline

52 MPG combined

54 city / 50 highway

2017 Kia Niro FE

1.6-liter / 4-cylinder

Automatic (six-speed)

Regular Gasoline

50 MPG combined

52 city / 49 highway

2017 Kia Niro

1.6-liter / 4-cylinder

Automatic (six-speed)

Regular Gasoline

49 MPG combined

51 city / 46 highway

2017 Honda Accord Hybrid

2.0-liter / 4-cylinder

CVT Automatic

Regular Gasoline

48 MPG combined

49 city / 47 highway

2017 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

1.8-liter / 4-cylinder

CVT Automatic

Regular Gasoline

46 MPG combined

49 city / 43 highway

2017 Toyota Prius c

1.5-liter / 4-cylinder

CVT Automatic

Regular Gasoline

46 MPG combined

48 city / 43 highway

2017 Kia Niro Touring

1.6-liter / 4-cylinder

Automatic (six-speed)

Regular Gasoline

43 MPG combined

46 city / 40 highway

