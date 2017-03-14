Most Fuel Efficient Cars of 2017 – Without a Plug

2017 sets another high point for fuel efficiency with a bumper crop of hybrids, turbo-diesels, and small-displacement vehicles that will knock your socks off. Not only do these highly efficient cars deliver great gas mileage, many are exceptionally rewarding to drive and stylish to boot.
While the brand new Hyundai Ioniq swipes the top spot from the Toyota Prius, the Kia Niro, Honda Accord Hybrid, and Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid are roomy and packed with creature comforts.
Here’s our list of the Top Fifty Cars of 2017 with Great MPGs (without a plug) …
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Blue
1.6-liter / 4-cylinder
Automatic (six-speed)
Regular Gasoline
58 MPG combined
57 city / 59 highway
2017 Toyota Prius Eco
1.8-liter / 4-cylinder
CVT Automatic
Regular Gasoline
56 MPG combined
58 city / 53 highway
2017 Hyundai Ioniq
1.6-liter / 4-cylinder
Automatic (six-speed)
Regular Gasoline
55 MPG combined
55 city / 54 highway
2017 Toyota Prius
1.8-liter / 4-cylinder
CVT Automatic
Regular Gasoline
52 MPG combined
54 city / 50 highway
2017 Kia Niro FE
1.6-liter / 4-cylinder
Automatic (six-speed)
Regular Gasoline
50 MPG combined
52 city / 49 highway
2017 Kia Niro
1.6-liter / 4-cylinder
Automatic (six-speed)
Regular Gasoline
49 MPG combined
51 city / 46 highway
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid
2.0-liter / 4-cylinder
CVT Automatic
Regular Gasoline
48 MPG combined
49 city / 47 highway
2017 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid
1.8-liter / 4-cylinder
CVT Automatic
Regular Gasoline
46 MPG combined
49 city / 43 highway
2017 Toyota Prius c
1.5-liter / 4-cylinder
CVT Automatic
Regular Gasoline
46 MPG combined
48 city / 43 highway
2017 Kia Niro Touring
1.6-liter / 4-cylinder
Automatic (six-speed)
Regular Gasoline
43 MPG combined
46 city / 40 highway
March 14th, 2017
Search MPGomatic
Similar Posts
- Most Fuel Efficient Cars of 2013 (Without a Plug)
- Hyundai Sonata Gas Mileage: 1989 – 2013
- Hybrid Gas Mileage Ratings
- Honda Civic Gas Mileage: 1978-2013
- Toyota Prius Gas Mileage
- Hybrid vs Conventional: Are Hybrids Worth the Added Cost?
- 2008 Hybrid
.
0 comments ↓
There are no comments yet...Kick things off by filling out the form below.
Leave a Comment