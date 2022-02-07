Best 2022 Pickup Truck Gas Mileage

There’s a new leader on top of the pickup truck gas mileage charts for 2022 and it’s a solid deal, straight off the lot … if you can find one.
This post takes a run through the most fuel-efficient trucks with internal combustion engines, listing the highest scoring drivetrains for each model first, followed by the less-efficient configurations. It’s worth noting that there are still two pickups offered with manual transmissions in America.
Ford Maverick Pickup
When Ford rolled out the Maverick Hybrid they didn’t just catch the world by surprise. The company proved a point that the industry didn’t want to admit (publicly). There really is a market for small capable pickup trucks with excellent gas mileage! If your family can only own one vehicle, an affordable and economical pickup is a solid choice.
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid FWD
2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain
CVT automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
37 combined / 42 city / 33 highway MPG
2022 Ford Maverick FWD
2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
26 combined / 23 city / 30 highway MPG
2022 Ford Maverick AWD
2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
25 combined / 22 city / 29 highway MPG
Ram 1500 Pickup
The 2022 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel edges out the Chevrolet Silverado as the most fuel-efficient full-size pickup truck for 2022.
2022 Ram 1500 HFE RWD
3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
26 combined / 23 city / 33 highway MPG
2022 Ram 1500 RWD
3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
26 combined / 22 city / 32 highway MPG
2022 Ram 1500 4WD
3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
24 combined / 21 city / 29 highway MPG
2022 Ram 1500 HFE RWD
3.6-liter six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
23 combined / 20 city / 26 highway MPG
2022 Ram 1500 RWD
3.6-liter six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
22 combined / 20 city / 25 highway MPG
2022 Ram 1500 4WD
3.6-liter six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG
Chevrolet Silverado Pickup
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado proves that the smallest engine isn’t necessarily the most efficient choice.
2022 Chevrolet Silverado RWD
3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
26 combined / 23 city / 31 highway MPG
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD
3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
24 combined / 22 city / 26 highway MPG
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD – Mud Terrain Tires
3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
21 combined / 20 city / 23 highway MPG
2022 Chevrolet Silverado RWD
2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
20 combined / 19 city / 22 highway MPG
GMC Sierra Pickup
If you’re looking for a combination of luxury and fuel-efficiency, 2022 GMC Sierra Denali turbo-diesel just might be your winning ticket.
2022 GMC Sierra RWD
3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
26 combined / 23 city / 30 highway MPG
2022 GMC Sierra 4WD
3.0-liter six-cylinder engine
Ten-speed turbo-diesel automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
24 combined / 22 city / 26 highway MPG
2022 GMC Sierra Mud Terrain Tires 4WD
3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
21 combined / 20 city / 23 highway MPG
Ford F-150 Pickup
The 2022 Ford F-150 PowerBoost isn’t just the only full-size full-hybrid pickup truck available in America. It’s a Power Beast, with a maximum available towing capacity of 12,000 pounds, and 700 miles of range. Yep, this is the pickup truck that can power your house, in the event of an emergency.
2022 Ford F150 Pickup PowerBoost RWD
3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder hybrid drivetrain
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
25 combined / 25 city / 25 highway MPG
2022 Ford F150 Pickup PowerBoost 4WD
3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder hybrid drivetrain
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
23 combined / 23 city / 23 highway MPG
2022 Ford F150 Pickup RWD
2.7-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
22 combined / 20 city / 26 highway MPG
2022 Ford F150 Pickup RWD
3.3-liter FlexFuel six-cylinder engine
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline: 21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG
E85: 16 combined / 14 city / 18 highway MPG
2022 Ford F150 Pickup 4WD
2.7-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG
Jeep Gladiator Pickup
The 2022 Jeep Gladiator stands apart from the crowd.
2022 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel 4WD
3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
24 combined / 22 city / 28 highway MPG
2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon EcoDiesel 4WD
3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
24 combined / 21 city / 27 highway MPG
2022 Jeep Gladiator 4WD
3.6-liter six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
19 combined / 16 city / 23 highway MPG
2022 Jeep Gladiator 4WD
3.6-liter six-cylinder engine
Six-speed manual transmission
Regular Gasoline
19 combined / 16 city / 23 highway MPG
Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup
The first-ever 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz defies classification. While the government considers it to be a small sport utility vehicle, the Santa Cruz’s sleek styling and cargo bed set it apart from the competition.
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz AWD
2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic
Regular Gasoline
23 combined / 21 city / 27 highway MPG
191 Horsepower
Starting MSRP: $35,830
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz FWD
2.5-liter four-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic
Regular Gasoline
23 combined / 21 city / 26 highway MPG
281 Horsepower
Starting MSRP: $24,140
Ford Ranger Pickup
The Ranger is now the middle child in Ford’s pickup truck trifecta.
2022 Ford Ranger RWD
2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
23 combined / 21 city / 26 highway MPG
2022 Ford Ranger 4WD
2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
Ten-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
22 combined / 20 city / 24 highway MPG
Chevrolet Colorado Pickup
While the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado goes head-to-head with the Ford Ranger in combined fuel economy, it’s a different story out on the highway. Despite the Ranger’s ten-to-six gear advantage, the diesel Colorado pulls ahead by a four mile per gallon margin.
2022 Chevrolet Colorado RWD
2.8-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine
Six-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
23 combined / 20 city / 30 highway MPG
2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD
2.8-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine
Six-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
22 combined / 19 city / 28 highway MPG
2022 Chevrolet Colorado RWD
2.5-liter four-cylinder engine
Six-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
22 combined / 19 city / 25 highway MPG
2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD
2.5-liter four-cylinder engine
Six-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG
2022 Chevrolet Colorado RWD
3.6-liter six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
21 combined / 18 city / 25 highway MPG
GMC Canyon Pickup
If you dig General Motors’ mid-size pickup trucks, but need something a bit more fancy than the Colorado, the GMC Canyon gets the nod.
2022 GMC Canyon RWD
2.8-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine
Six-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
23 combined / 20 city / 30 highway MPG
2022 GMC Canyon 4WD
2.8-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine
Six-speed automatic transmission
Diesel Fuel
22 combined / 19 city / 28 highway MPG
2022 GMC Canyon RWD
2.5-liter four-cylinder engine
Six-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
22 combined / 19 city / 25 highway MPG
2022 GMC Canyon 4WD
2.5-liter four-cylinder engine
Six-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG
2022 GMC Canyon RWD
3.6-liter six-cylinder engine
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
21 combined / 18 city / 25 highway MPG
Toyota Tacoma Pickup
While the 2022 Toyota Tacoma continues to lag the competition when it comes to gas mileage, accolades for truck’s reliability and minimal depreciation roll in, year after year.
2022 Toyota Tacoma RWD
2.7-liter four-cylinder engine
Six-speed automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
21 combined / 20 city / 23 highway MPG
2022 Toyota Tacoma RWD
3.5-liter six-cylinder engine
Six-speed Automatic transmission
Regular Gasoline
21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4WD
3.5-liter six-cylinder engine
Six-speed Manual transmission
Regular Gasoline
18 combined / 17 city / 21 highway MPG
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4WD TRD PRO
3.5-liter six-cylinder engine
Six-speed Manual transmission
Regular Gasoline
18 combined / 17 city / 20 highway MPG
Honda Ridgeline Pickup
Honda took a measured risk with the Ridgeline, as the first modern unibody pickup truck. While purists may have turned up their noses, Ridgeline owners love their trucks. With the introduction of the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, unibody pickup trucks look like they’re here to stay.
2022 Honda Ridgeline AWD
3.5-liter six-cylinder engine
Nine-speed automatic
Regular Gasoline
21 combined / 18 city / 24 highway MPG
Nissan Frontier Pickup
The fully-redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier delivers a best-in-class 310 horsepower, with a starting MSRP of $28,140.
2022 Nissan Frontier RWD
3.8-liter six-cylinder engine
Nine-speed automatic
Regular Gasoline
20 combined / 18 city / 24 highway MPG
310 Horsepower
Starting MSRP: $28,140
2022 Nissan Frontier 4WD
3.8-liter six-cylinder engine
Nine-speed automatic
Regular Gasoline
19 combined / 17 city / 22 highway MPG
310 Horsepower
Starting MSRP: $31,340
Where will Pickup Truck Gas Mileage go in 2023?
2022 will go down in the record books as the pickup truck efficiency tipping point, with the introduction of the fully-electric Ford F-150 Lightning and Maverick Hybrid, as well as the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian pickup. These game-changing trucks follow on the innovative F-150 PowerBoost, proving there’s no going back.
The Silverado EV is due in 2022 and we expect to see a Jeep Gladiator 4XE plug-in hybrid, along with a Hyundai Santa Cruz Hybrid in the very near future. Oddly, Toyota and Nissan remain the laggards in pickup truck gas mileage and electrification.
February 7th, 2022
