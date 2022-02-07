Best 2022 Pickup Truck Gas Mileage

.

There’s a new leader on top of the pickup truck gas mileage charts for 2022 and it’s a solid deal, straight off the lot … if you can find one.

This post takes a run through the most fuel-efficient trucks with internal combustion engines, listing the highest scoring drivetrains for each model first, followed by the less-efficient configurations. It’s worth noting that there are still two pickups offered with manual transmissions in America.

Ford Maverick Pickup

When Ford rolled out the Maverick Hybrid they didn’t just catch the world by surprise. The company proved a point that the industry didn’t want to admit (publicly). There really is a market for small capable pickup trucks with excellent gas mileage! If your family can only own one vehicle, an affordable and economical pickup is a solid choice.

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid FWD

2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain

CVT automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

37 combined / 42 city / 33 highway MPG

2022 Ford Maverick FWD

2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

26 combined / 23 city / 30 highway MPG

2022 Ford Maverick AWD

2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

25 combined / 22 city / 29 highway MPG

Ram 1500 Pickup

The 2022 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel edges out the Chevrolet Silverado as the most fuel-efficient full-size pickup truck for 2022.

2022 Ram 1500 HFE RWD

3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

26 combined / 23 city / 33 highway MPG

2022 Ram 1500 RWD

3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

26 combined / 22 city / 32 highway MPG

2022 Ram 1500 4WD

3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

24 combined / 21 city / 29 highway MPG

2022 Ram 1500 HFE RWD

3.6-liter six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

23 combined / 20 city / 26 highway MPG

2022 Ram 1500 RWD

3.6-liter six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

22 combined / 20 city / 25 highway MPG

2022 Ram 1500 4WD

3.6-liter six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG

Chevrolet Silverado Pickup

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado proves that the smallest engine isn’t necessarily the most efficient choice.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado RWD

3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

26 combined / 23 city / 31 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD

3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

24 combined / 22 city / 26 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD – Mud Terrain Tires

3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

21 combined / 20 city / 23 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Silverado RWD

2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

20 combined / 19 city / 22 highway MPG

GMC Sierra Pickup

If you’re looking for a combination of luxury and fuel-efficiency, 2022 GMC Sierra Denali turbo-diesel just might be your winning ticket.

2022 GMC Sierra RWD

3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

26 combined / 23 city / 30 highway MPG

2022 GMC Sierra 4WD

3.0-liter six-cylinder engine

Ten-speed turbo-diesel automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

24 combined / 22 city / 26 highway MPG

2022 GMC Sierra Mud Terrain Tires 4WD

3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

21 combined / 20 city / 23 highway MPG

Ford F-150 Pickup

The 2022 Ford F-150 PowerBoost isn’t just the only full-size full-hybrid pickup truck available in America. It’s a Power Beast, with a maximum available towing capacity of 12,000 pounds, and 700 miles of range. Yep, this is the pickup truck that can power your house, in the event of an emergency.

2022 Ford F150 Pickup PowerBoost RWD

3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder hybrid drivetrain

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

25 combined / 25 city / 25 highway MPG

2022 Ford F150 Pickup PowerBoost 4WD

3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder hybrid drivetrain

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

23 combined / 23 city / 23 highway MPG

2022 Ford F150 Pickup RWD

2.7-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

22 combined / 20 city / 26 highway MPG

2022 Ford F150 Pickup RWD

3.3-liter FlexFuel six-cylinder engine

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline: 21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG

E85: 16 combined / 14 city / 18 highway MPG

2022 Ford F150 Pickup 4WD

2.7-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG

Jeep Gladiator Pickup

The 2022 Jeep Gladiator stands apart from the crowd.

2022 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel 4WD

3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

24 combined / 22 city / 28 highway MPG

2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon EcoDiesel 4WD

3.0-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

24 combined / 21 city / 27 highway MPG

2022 Jeep Gladiator 4WD

3.6-liter six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

19 combined / 16 city / 23 highway MPG

2022 Jeep Gladiator 4WD

3.6-liter six-cylinder engine

Six-speed manual transmission

Regular Gasoline

19 combined / 16 city / 23 highway MPG

Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup

The first-ever 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz defies classification. While the government considers it to be a small sport utility vehicle, the Santa Cruz’s sleek styling and cargo bed set it apart from the competition.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz AWD

2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic

Regular Gasoline

23 combined / 21 city / 27 highway MPG

191 Horsepower

Starting MSRP: $35,830

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz FWD

2.5-liter four-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic

Regular Gasoline

23 combined / 21 city / 26 highway MPG

281 Horsepower

Starting MSRP: $24,140

Ford Ranger Pickup

The Ranger is now the middle child in Ford’s pickup truck trifecta.

2022 Ford Ranger RWD

2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

23 combined / 21 city / 26 highway MPG

2022 Ford Ranger 4WD

2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine

Ten-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

22 combined / 20 city / 24 highway MPG

Chevrolet Colorado Pickup

While the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado goes head-to-head with the Ford Ranger in combined fuel economy, it’s a different story out on the highway. Despite the Ranger’s ten-to-six gear advantage, the diesel Colorado pulls ahead by a four mile per gallon margin.

2022 Chevrolet Colorado RWD

2.8-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine

Six-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

23 combined / 20 city / 30 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD

2.8-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine

Six-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

22 combined / 19 city / 28 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Colorado RWD

2.5-liter four-cylinder engine

Six-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

22 combined / 19 city / 25 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD

2.5-liter four-cylinder engine

Six-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Colorado RWD

3.6-liter six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

21 combined / 18 city / 25 highway MPG

GMC Canyon Pickup

If you dig General Motors’ mid-size pickup trucks, but need something a bit more fancy than the Colorado, the GMC Canyon gets the nod.

2022 GMC Canyon RWD

2.8-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine

Six-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

23 combined / 20 city / 30 highway MPG

2022 GMC Canyon 4WD

2.8-liter turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine

Six-speed automatic transmission

Diesel Fuel

22 combined / 19 city / 28 highway MPG

2022 GMC Canyon RWD

2.5-liter four-cylinder engine

Six-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

22 combined / 19 city / 25 highway MPG

2022 GMC Canyon 4WD

2.5-liter four-cylinder engine

Six-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG

2022 GMC Canyon RWD

3.6-liter six-cylinder engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

21 combined / 18 city / 25 highway MPG

Toyota Tacoma Pickup

While the 2022 Toyota Tacoma continues to lag the competition when it comes to gas mileage, accolades for truck’s reliability and minimal depreciation roll in, year after year.

2022 Toyota Tacoma RWD

2.7-liter four-cylinder engine

Six-speed automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

21 combined / 20 city / 23 highway MPG

2022 Toyota Tacoma RWD

3.5-liter six-cylinder engine

Six-speed Automatic transmission

Regular Gasoline

21 combined / 19 city / 24 highway MPG

2022 Toyota Tacoma 4WD

3.5-liter six-cylinder engine

Six-speed Manual transmission

Regular Gasoline

18 combined / 17 city / 21 highway MPG

2022 Toyota Tacoma 4WD TRD PRO

3.5-liter six-cylinder engine

Six-speed Manual transmission

Regular Gasoline

18 combined / 17 city / 20 highway MPG

Honda Ridgeline Pickup

Honda took a measured risk with the Ridgeline, as the first modern unibody pickup truck. While purists may have turned up their noses, Ridgeline owners love their trucks. With the introduction of the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, unibody pickup trucks look like they’re here to stay.

2022 Honda Ridgeline AWD

3.5-liter six-cylinder engine

Nine-speed automatic

Regular Gasoline

21 combined / 18 city / 24 highway MPG

Nissan Frontier Pickup

The fully-redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier delivers a best-in-class 310 horsepower, with a starting MSRP of $28,140.

2022 Nissan Frontier RWD

3.8-liter six-cylinder engine

Nine-speed automatic

Regular Gasoline

20 combined / 18 city / 24 highway MPG

310 Horsepower

Starting MSRP: $28,140

2022 Nissan Frontier 4WD

3.8-liter six-cylinder engine

Nine-speed automatic

Regular Gasoline

19 combined / 17 city / 22 highway MPG

310 Horsepower

Starting MSRP: $31,340

Where will Pickup Truck Gas Mileage go in 2023?

2022 will go down in the record books as the pickup truck efficiency tipping point, with the introduction of the fully-electric Ford F-150 Lightning and Maverick Hybrid, as well as the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian pickup. These game-changing trucks follow on the innovative F-150 PowerBoost, proving there’s no going back.

The Silverado EV is due in 2022 and we expect to see a Jeep Gladiator 4XE plug-in hybrid, along with a Hyundai Santa Cruz Hybrid in the very near future. Oddly, Toyota and Nissan remain the laggards in pickup truck gas mileage and electrification.

