Top 10 Best Mileage 2018 AWD Vehicles

Once upon a time, exceptional fuel economy and all-wheel-drive (AWD) were mutually exclusive automotive attributes. But with today’s highly efficient hybrid, turbo-diesel, and conventional drivetrains it’s a whole new ballgame. As the song goes, the times, they are a changing, and forty miles per gallon (MPG) on the highway is a reality if you choose a diesel-powered vehicle.

Let’s take a look at the ten most fuel-efficient AWD vehicles of 2018.

2018 BMW 328d xDrive

2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel /

eight-speed automatic

Diesel Fuel

30 city / 40 highway /

34 combined MPG

15-gallon fuel tank

Starting Price: $43,750

The 328d xDrive tops our list of 2018 All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) vehicles with the highest fuel economy. If you need plenty of cargo space but don’t want to own an SUV, the 328d a fabulous alternative, with both four-door sedan and five-door wagon variants. It isn’t just fuel-efficient; it’s fun to drive.

