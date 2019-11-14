2020 GMC Sierra ProGrade Trailering System: Chock Full ‘O Cameras!

Trailer towing is a task reserved for the brave, whether you’re hauling a race car, fishing boat, or a couple of ponies. It takes skill, experience, patience, and a steady hand. While learning the ropes can be a harrowing process, today’s technology offers a much-needed solution (and a huge selling point).
General Motors’ new ProGrade Trailering System takes the angst out of the learning curve, with an exhaustive array of cameras that provide a comprehensive 360-degree view around the truck, as well as behind and inside the trailer. We recently had the opportunity to learn how the ProGrade system operates with General Motors Vehicle Development Engineer, Jim Holtgreven at a demo event at the home of the New York Mets in Queens, NY. No orange cones were harmed in the process.
