Electric Vehicle Aerodynamics – EV Drag Coefficient List

Aerodynamics are key to electric vehicle (EV) efficiency and driving range. The basic principle is simple; the lower the coefficient of drag (cD), the further you can travel per charge. The slickest cars follow nature. A bird that’s shaped like a brick cannot fly. Unfortunately, electric vehicle aerodynamics have taken a back seat to the whims of the market. In the quarter century since the introduction of the General Motors EV1, it’s 0.19 cD remains unrivaled.
While sedans and coupes are inherently more aerodynamic than sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossovers, they have fallen out of favor with a significant number of consumers. This is unfortunate for a number of reasons, but modern families need alternatives. SUVs are spacious, but a box with rounded corners struggles to cut through the wind.
Smaller cars face challenges, as well. The Chevrolet Bolt EV’s .0308 cD is a prime example. How far could a vehicle based on the Bolt platform travel if it had a body as slick as the GM EV1?
Electric Vehicle Aerodynamic Ratings – Sorted by Drag Coefficient
|1996
|General Motors EV1
|0.19
|2021
|Mercedes-Benz EQS
|0.20
|2021
|Tesla Model S
|0.208
|2021
|NIO ET7
|0.208
|2022
|Lucid Air
|0.21
|2022
|Porsche Taycan
|0.22
|2017
|Tesla Model 3
|0.23
|20XX
|Tesla Model Y
|0.23
|2022
|Audi e-tron GT
|0.24
|2014
|Hyundai IONIQ
|0.24
|2018
|Tesla Model X
|0.24
|2022
|BMW i4 eDrive40 Gran Coupe
|0.24
|2022
|BMW ix xDrive50
|0.25
|2020
|Audi e-tron Sportback
|0.26
|2015
|BMW i8
|0.26
|2022
|Porsche Taycan Turbo 4S Cross Turismo
|0.26
|2022
|Polestar 2
|0.278
|2022
|Audi e-tron Quattro
|0.28
|2013
|Nissan Leaf
|0.28
|2017
|Nissan Leaf
|0.28
|2022
|Kia EV6
|0.28
|2021
|Rivian R1S
|0.28
|2023
|Subaru Solterra
|0.28
|2023
|Toyota b74X (EST)
|0.28
|2022
|Hyundai IONIQ 5
|0.288
|2020
|Kia Niro EV
|0.29
|2022
|Nissan Ariya
|0.297
|2022
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|0.30
|2014
|BMW i3
|0.30
|2017
|Chevrolet Bolt
|0.308
|2020
|Hyundai Kona EV
|0.32
|2022
|Volvo C40 Recharge
|0.329
|2020
|Kia Soul EV
|0.35
|2011
|Mitsubishi i-MiEV
|0.35
March 30th, 2022
Search MPGomatic
Similar Posts
- Tesla Model 3: Over 250K Reservations – Is This the Tipping Point?
- Tesla Model 3 Preorder Phenomena – A Week of Livestreams
- Nissan LEAF MSRP Pricing Announced
- Electric Car Manufacturer Tesla Changes its Tactics?
- Best Gas Mileage Four Wheel Drive
- Most Fuel Efficient Cars of 2017 – Without a Plug
- 2012 Ford Focus Electric Car Debuts
.
0 comments ↓
There are no comments yet...Kick things off by filling out the form below.
Leave a Comment