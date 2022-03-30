Electric Vehicle Aerodynamics – EV Drag Coefficient List

.

.

Aerodynamics are key to electric vehicle (EV) efficiency and driving range. The basic principle is simple; the lower the coefficient of drag (cD), the further you can travel per charge. The slickest cars follow nature. A bird that’s shaped like a brick cannot fly. Unfortunately, electric vehicle aerodynamics have taken a back seat to the whims of the market. In the quarter century since the introduction of the General Motors EV1, it’s 0.19 cD remains unrivaled.

While sedans and coupes are inherently more aerodynamic than sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossovers, they have fallen out of favor with a significant number of consumers. This is unfortunate for a number of reasons, but modern families need alternatives. SUVs are spacious, but a box with rounded corners struggles to cut through the wind.

Smaller cars face challenges, as well. The Chevrolet Bolt EV’s .0308 cD is a prime example. How far could a vehicle based on the Bolt platform travel if it had a body as slick as the GM EV1?

Electric Vehicle Aerodynamic Ratings – Sorted by Drag Coefficient

1996 General Motors EV1 0.19 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS 0.20 2021 Tesla Model S 0.208 2021 NIO ET7 0.208 2022 Lucid Air 0.21 2022 Porsche Taycan 0.22 2017 Tesla Model 3 0.23 20XX Tesla Model Y 0.23 2022 Audi e-tron GT 0.24 2014 Hyundai IONIQ 0.24 2018 Tesla Model X 0.24 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 Gran Coupe 0.24 2022 BMW ix xDrive50 0.25 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback 0.26 2015 BMW i8 0.26 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo 4S Cross Turismo 0.26 2022 Polestar 2 0.278 2022 Audi e-tron Quattro 0.28 2013 Nissan Leaf 0.28 2017 Nissan Leaf 0.28 2022 Kia EV6 0.28 2021 Rivian R1S 0.28 2023 Subaru Solterra 0.28 2023 Toyota b74X (EST) 0.28 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 0.288 2020 Kia Niro EV 0.29 2022 Nissan Ariya 0.297 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E 0.30 2014 BMW i3 0.30 2017 Chevrolet Bolt 0.308 2020 Hyundai Kona EV 0.32 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge 0.329 2020 Kia Soul EV 0.35 2011 Mitsubishi i-MiEV 0.35

Search MPGomatic

Custom Search

Similar Posts

.