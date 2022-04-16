List of Cars That Use E15 Gasoline

You’ve come to the right place if you’re wondering whether you can use E15 gas in your car, truck, SUV, or van. We’ve compiled a list of all the cars that use E15 fuel with factory-approval. While the EPA states that vehicles manufactured after 2001 are compatible with E15, some auto manufacturers see it differently.

List of factory-approved E15 Cars by Model Year:

2022 | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011

What is E15 gasoline?

Quite simply, E15 gas uses 15% percent ethanol. The vast majority of the gasoline sold in America is E10, which contains 10% ethanol. Ethanol is distilled from sugar, coming from a wide range of sources, including municipal solid waste. But the lion’s share of domestically-produced ethanol in America gets distilled from corn. Brazil, on the other hand, relies on sugar cane.

When you get down to it, ethanol is moonshine.

Ethanol replaced methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), a nasty carcinogen, in American gasoline years ago. Between 1990 and 2005, air quality motivated the use of oxygenates. The term “Get the Lead Out” took on a new meaning. From 2005 through 2016, energy security and climate protection motivated the use of ethanol.

For the gritty details, check out the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s History of Ethanol Fuel Adoption in the United States: Policy, Economics, and Logistics (PDF)

Why would I want to use E15 in my vehicle?

E15 gasoline is less expensive than regular gasoline (E10) and contains more octane. If your vehicle’s manufacturer states that E15 use is acceptable, you may want to test a tank or two. Saving twenty cents per gallon or so adds up. (Check the MPGomatic Gas Mileage Calculator!)

While E15 contains less energy per gallon, the higher octane level allows your vehicle’s computer to run the engine with more timing. Ethanol critics often focus on the energy issue, but folks that understand how modern engines work know that tuning makes a big difference in performance and efficiency. If you currently run mid-level gasoline, a.k.a “plus” in your vehicle, E15 might save lots of money over time.

If your vehicle’s engine management system has a knock sensor, it pulls back on timing when it senses knock due to low octane. While this protects the engine from detonation, it lowers power output and efficiency. Octane levels are critical for modern direct-injected forced-induction engines, like Ford’s EcoBoost range, to achieve optimum performance.

Is E15 gas safe to use in my car?

If your vehicle rolled off the assembly line before 2001, you’d probably want to avoid E15. But if the car, truck, or SUV was built after 2001 and is not factory-approved, it’s a judgment call. You’re good to go if your vehicle is on the factory-approved list.

How will I know if I can use E15?

You will find the approved ethanol level on your vehicle’s filler cap (if it has one) or inside the filler door. The owner’s manual will show this, as well. The list of cars that use E15 is quite lengthy. Therefore, we’ve split the list into separate pages based on model year.

E15 Cars by Model Year: 2022 | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011