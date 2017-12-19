.

Custom Search

.

Apple Does the Right Thing

cool, media, MPG Tip, review

The best camera in the world is the one that you have with you when you need it. I’ve used three different conventional action cameras as in-car units over the years, but I have increasingly come to rely upon my iPhone. I ran into some difficulties with my iPhone in 2017, that all started with a cracked screen. I was on the 2017 Dodge Challenger GT media drive in northern New England when the phone slipped from my hand and hit the sidewalk, glass down …

The glass was cracked, but perfectly usable (for a while), until the day it wasn’t.

I had the screen replaced at the local Apple Store and learned something important along the way: Mobile Phone Provider insurance doesn’t adequately cover glass replacement. The cost of the deductible made the whole thing a wash. The iPhone was perfectly happy after the Apple Store screen replacement (again, for a while), until it started acting weird. Not long afterward, the screen became unresponsive. After a couple of rounds of online support, it was back to the Apple Store.

As it turns out, there is a common issue with screen replacements on iPhone 6. Apple ended up replacing my phone for free. Even better, the phone’s at the end of its lease and I can buy it for $100 from my provider. Knock wood, I’ll be happily using this brand new iPhone for quite some time …

December 19th, 2017

Search MPGomatic

Custom Search

Similar Posts

.

0 comments ↓

There are no comments yet...Kick things off by filling out the form below.

Leave a Comment

.

car reviews | gas mileage calculator | privacy policy | site map| about us | subscribe | ¿Cuántas Millas Por Galón? | Copyright 2007-2015

. . . . .