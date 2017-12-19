Apple Does the Right Thing

.

The best camera in the world is the one that you have with you when you need it. I’ve used three different conventional action cameras as in-car units over the years, but I have increasingly come to rely upon my iPhone. I ran into some difficulties with my iPhone in 2017, that all started with a cracked screen. I was on the 2017 Dodge Challenger GT media drive in northern New England when the phone slipped from my hand and hit the sidewalk, glass down …

The glass was cracked, but perfectly usable (for a while), until the day it wasn’t.

I had the screen replaced at the local Apple Store and learned something important along the way: Mobile Phone Provider insurance doesn’t adequately cover glass replacement. The cost of the deductible made the whole thing a wash. The iPhone was perfectly happy after the Apple Store screen replacement (again, for a while), until it started acting weird. Not long afterward, the screen became unresponsive. After a couple of rounds of online support, it was back to the Apple Store.

As it turns out, there is a common issue with screen replacements on iPhone 6. Apple ended up replacing my phone for free. Even better, the phone’s at the end of its lease and I can buy it for $100 from my provider. Knock wood, I’ll be happily using this brand new iPhone for quite some time …

