Most Fuel Efficient Cars of 2017 That Are Not Hybrids

The 2017 model year offers a wide range of non-hybrid vehicles with an official EPA fuel economy rating of 30 mile per gallon (MPG) or more combined. The vehicles range from imported subcompact economy cars through outstanding domestics and luxurious European sedans. While the tiny Mitsubishi Mirage delivers maximum bang for the buck with a remarkably low sticker price and 39 MPG combined, it’s the new Chevrolet Cruze turbodiesel sedan that takes the crown on the open road, with a remarkable 52 MPG highway rating.
The list includes sedans, five-door hatchbacks, coupes, convertibles, small crossovers, an amazing all-wheel-drive (AWD) wagon, and a remarkable roadster with a lineage that spans the continents. You’ll find naturally-aspirated and turbocharged engines, with a handful of amazing turbo-diesels. Need AWD? No problem! This group of 30 MPG+ vehicles proves that you don’t have to make any compromises to get great mileage these days and you don’t have to drive a hybrid. (Click here for a list includes hybrids (but not plug-ins).)
The list is split into multiple pages to speed download times. Video reviews will be included in the list over the course of the year, as the cars are road tested.
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage
1.2-liter / 3-cylinder
Automatic (variable gear ratios)
Regular Gasoline
39 MPG combined
37 city 43 highway
Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.6 gal/100 miles
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
1.2-liter / 3-cylinder
Automatic (variable gear ratios)
Regular Gasoline
37 MPG combined
35 city 42 highway
Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.7 gal/100 miles
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
1.6-liter / 4-cylinder
Automatic 9-speed
Turbocharged
Diesel Fuel
37 MPG combined
31 city 47 highway
Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.7 gal/100 miles
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
1.6-liter / 4-cylinder
Manual 6-speed
Turbocharged
Diesel Fuel
37 MPG combined
30 city 52 highway
Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.7 gal/100 miles
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage
1.2-liter / 3-cylinder
Manual 5-speed
Regular Gasoline
36 MPG combined
33 city 41 highway
Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.8 gal/100 miles
2017 Honda Fit
1.5-liter / 4-cylinder
Automatic (variable gear ratios)
Regular Gasoline
36 MPG combined
33 city 40 highway
Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.8 gal/100 miles
2017 Honda Civic 4-door
1.5-liter / 4-cylinder
Automatic (variable gear ratios)
Turbocharged
Regular Gasoline
36 MPG combined
32 city 42 highway
Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.8 gal/100 miles
2017 Jaguar XE
2.0-liter / 4-cylinder
Automatic 8-speed
Turbocharged
Diesel Fuel
36 MPG combined
32 city 42 highway
Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.8 gal/100 miles
2017 BMW 328d
2.0-liter / 4-cylinder
Automatic 8-speed
Turbocharged
Diesel Fuel
36 MPG combined
31 city 43 highway
Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.8 gal/100 miles
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
1.2-liter / 3-cylinder
Manual 5-speed
Regular Gasoline
35 MPG combined
33 city 40 highway
Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.9 gal/100 miles
April 8th, 2017
