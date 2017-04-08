Most Fuel Efficient Cars of 2017 That Are Not Hybrids

.

The 2017 model year offers a wide range of non-hybrid vehicles with an official EPA fuel economy rating of 30 mile per gallon (MPG) or more combined. The vehicles range from imported subcompact economy cars through outstanding domestics and luxurious European sedans. While the tiny Mitsubishi Mirage delivers maximum bang for the buck with a remarkably low sticker price and 39 MPG combined, it’s the new Chevrolet Cruze turbodiesel sedan that takes the crown on the open road, with a remarkable 52 MPG highway rating.

The list includes sedans, five-door hatchbacks, coupes, convertibles, small crossovers, an amazing all-wheel-drive (AWD) wagon, and a remarkable roadster with a lineage that spans the continents. You’ll find naturally-aspirated and turbocharged engines, with a handful of amazing turbo-diesels. Need AWD? No problem! This group of 30 MPG+ vehicles proves that you don’t have to make any compromises to get great mileage these days and you don’t have to drive a hybrid. (Click here for a list includes hybrids (but not plug-ins).)

The list is split into multiple pages to speed download times. Video reviews will be included in the list over the course of the year, as the cars are road tested.

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

1.2-liter / 3-cylinder

Automatic (variable gear ratios)

Regular Gasoline

39 MPG combined

37 city 43 highway

Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.6 gal/100 miles

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

1.2-liter / 3-cylinder

Automatic (variable gear ratios)

Regular Gasoline

37 MPG combined

35 city 42 highway

Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.7 gal/100 miles

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

1.6-liter / 4-cylinder

Automatic 9-speed

Turbocharged

Diesel Fuel

37 MPG combined

31 city 47 highway

Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.7 gal/100 miles

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

1.6-liter / 4-cylinder

Manual 6-speed

Turbocharged

Diesel Fuel

37 MPG combined

30 city 52 highway

Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.7 gal/100 miles

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

1.2-liter / 3-cylinder

Manual 5-speed

Regular Gasoline

36 MPG combined

33 city 41 highway

Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.8 gal/100 miles

2017 Honda Fit

1.5-liter / 4-cylinder

Automatic (variable gear ratios)

Regular Gasoline

36 MPG combined

33 city 40 highway

Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.8 gal/100 miles

2017 Honda Civic 4-door

1.5-liter / 4-cylinder

Automatic (variable gear ratios)

Turbocharged

Regular Gasoline

36 MPG combined

32 city 42 highway

Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.8 gal/100 miles

2017 Jaguar XE

2.0-liter / 4-cylinder

Automatic 8-speed

Turbocharged

Diesel Fuel

36 MPG combined

32 city 42 highway

Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.8 gal/100 miles

2017 BMW 328d

2.0-liter / 4-cylinder

Automatic 8-speed

Turbocharged

Diesel Fuel

36 MPG combined

31 city 43 highway

Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.8 gal/100 miles

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4

1.2-liter / 3-cylinder

Manual 5-speed

Regular Gasoline

35 MPG combined

33 city 40 highway

Fuel Consumption Rate: 2.9 gal/100 miles

