2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Road Test Review

When Chevrolet first rolled out a Malibu Hybrid back in 2008, it was referred to as a “mild hybrid” with fuel economy ratings of 26 city / 34 highway miles per gallon. At the time, it presented little competition to the hybrid fuel economy leading Toyota Prius. Flash forward to the present day and it’s a very different story. The 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid is a contender, with EPA ratings of 47 city / 46 highway. I spent a week with the Malibu Hybrid producing two videos and was very impressed. This first video is a backroad/small town hybrid “stunt drive” where I use a conservative driving approach to ascertain the hybrid drive train’s potential for high MPGs:





The second video is a traditional review that I produced for Autobytel:

The Malibu Hybrid is a compelling choice. It’s stealthy, smooth, stylish and equipped with a host of high-tech features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. If you’re in the market for a mid-size hybrid sedan, you’ll want to drive the Malibu Hybrid against the Ford Fusion Hybrid, Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, Toyota Camry Hybrid, and Kia Optima Hybrid.

