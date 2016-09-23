High-Octane Low-Carbon Fuels Produce More Power & MPGs

.

I am a road-test editor by trade. Testing fuel-efficiency is a key part of my job. It seems odd that the EPA, NHTSA and CARB have teamed up on TAR, but that the DOE and USDA have been left out.

The Oak Ridge National Labs work on this topic is crucial. The world’s largest automobile manufacturers are all turning to highly-efficient downsized, down-speeded small displacement forced-induction engines. They produce more power with less weight.

Modern forced induction small-displacement engines LOVE high-octane low-carbon fuel. The most cost-effective way to achieve high-octane is with ethanol.

I have begun fuel efficiency testing with E15 fuel. My first E10 vs E15 test with a turbocharged 1.4-liter 2017 Hyundai Elantra Eco produced remarkable results:





In short, I was able to achieve 55 MPG over a series of 40+ mile highway loops, on both E10 and E15.

Convenience store chains and independent fuel retailers are increasingly turning to E15 as a way to deliver maximum value to their customers. E15 is well-suited to turbocharged engines, like the highly popular Ford EcoBoost range, delivering more octane than regular gasoline at a lower price.

As a nation, we must look at the potential for E30 to become the new Super Premium. This higher-level blend holds huge potential, allowing the drivetrain engineers to increase timing and boost to produce even more power at a higher level of efficiency.

We need to increase the level of high-octane fuel testing ASAP. We need to put every auto manufacturer’s current forced-induction offerings to the test with E15 and E30. Vehicles must be extensively tested for MPGs and Performance on the track and for Horsepower on the dyno.

Respectfully Submitted,

Daniel Gray

MPGomatic.com

Submitted to the National Register on September 23, 2016.

Notice of Availability of Midterm Evaluation Draft Technical Assessment Report for Model Year 2022-2025 Light Duty Vehicle GHG Emissions and CAFE Standards

